Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools
Grace Reader
June 29, 2019 06:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's no secret that gun violence is a serious problem in New Mexico.
"The past year, the amount of juveniles doing something unfortunate with a gun and ending up in jail, I think in 2018 was 173 cases in Albuquerque alone," Miranda Viscoli, co-president of New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said.
That's why New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is fighting back. Their weapon of choice? Gardening tools.
It's a program called Guns to Gardens. The activist group hosts gun buybacks, no questions asked. The guns they collect are checked out for historical value or for being stolen. Then the guns are welded into gardening tools.
"It gives people an opportunity to get those unwanted working firearms out of their homes and they will never end up in unsafe hands," Viscoli said.
If a gun turns out to be stolen, the gun gets returned to its rightful owner. The person who turned it in doesn't get in trouble.
Viscoli said they don't often see stolen guns at their buyback program.
"One out of 600 – we've had one stolen gun," she said.
