Buyback program turns guns into gardening tools

It's a program called Guns to Gardens. The activist group hosts gun buybacks, no questions asked. The guns they collect are checked out for historical value or for being stolen. Then the guns are welded into gardening tools.

"It gives people an opportunity to get those unwanted working firearms out of their homes and they will never end up in unsafe hands," Viscoli said.

If a gun turns out to be stolen, the gun gets returned to its rightful owner. The person who turned it in doesn't get in trouble.

Viscoli said they don't often see stolen guns at their buyback program.

"One out of 600 – we've had one stolen gun," she said.

