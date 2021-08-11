By the end of August, New Mexico could see 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily

On top of that, health officials said there is a shortage of nurses, specifically travel nurses, to pull from. They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, not only to keep New Mexicans safe, but to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Those who are fully vaccinated are less likely to catch the virus. If those who are vaccinated do catch the virus, the vaccine will decrease their chances of serious illness or hospitalization.

Scrase said hospital officials are meeting about capacity limits weekly, measuring how close the state is to crisis levels of care.

"We brought together the state as a single delivery system," Scrase said. "All of that is still running behind the scenes. I mean sometimes the burner has been turned down low, but I can tell you, the burner is on high right now."