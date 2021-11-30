CABQ deploys hiring bus to South Valley park

“People don't always have access or the ability to go downtown and apply some people are not afforded the technology to apply online so this is a way to engage community to come to you and make sure everyone knows the city is wanting to hire good people,” said Klarissa Peña, city councilor

From the transit department to APD, the city said they need staff all across the board.

“We have a variety of different positions so if someone comes out they can apply for whatever position is available in the city,” said Peña.

Today they set up shop in Tower Park but the wheels on this bus go round and round all through the town.

“We are hoping to take this bus throughout the city,” said Romero.

“I think it is an important tool in our toolbox of hiring and recruiting good people with the city of Albuquerque,” said Peña.

So if you see the hiring bus, stop inside, because the city is still offering hiring bonuses

“You will find a number of great positions that we are currently advertising to fill right now,” Peña said.