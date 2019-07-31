CABQ hosts school supply drives ahead of the school year

“One Albuquerque is about the community coming together in support of one another. That’s especially true for our young people, who should have the chance to focus on being engaged and successful in the classroom.” Mayor Tim Keller said. “Many families struggle with the expense of back-to-school shopping, and even a few basic school supplies can go a long way.”

Donations can be made at the following locations:

Donation boxes are located on every floor of City Hall, Plaza Del Sol, at both multigenerational centers, all community centers in Albuquerque, APD's main station, and the following substations:

Jeffrey Cole Russell Memorial Substation (12800 Lomas NE)

John Carrillo Memorial Substation (8201 Osuna NE)

Michael King and Richard Smith Memorial Substation (10401 Cibola Loop NW)

Phil Chacon Memorial Substation (800 Louisiana SE)

Shawn McWethy Memorial Substation (6404 Los Volcanes NW)

Gerald Cline Memorial Substation (5408 2nd Street NW)

The last day to make a donation is August 7.

What to donate:

To see what items APS students need, click here.

To see what items are tax-free this weekend, click here.