CABQ: Improvements to 311 include shorter wait times

Ryan Laughlin
Created: February 10, 2020 05:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque appears to be getting better at responding to people’s needs.
KOB 4 previously reported that a request to 311 would sometimes be closed without the problem ever being solved.
However, the director of tech and innovation for the City of Albuquerque, Brian Osterloh, said they have made some changes that are leading to results.
"311 was closing the tickets when the issue was referred to the other system. In order to fix this, we are connecting and sometimes creating interfaces between each of these systems and our 311 system," Osterloh said.
The communication between different city departments and 311 is now a two-way street.
Osterloh said unresolved calls have dropped in the last two years, in some departments significantly.
“[There’s] a 93% drop in transit and 85% drop in solid waste," said Carrie Prothero, 311 division manager.
The city said 311 is fully staffed for the first time, which has allowed for calls to be answered quicker.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company