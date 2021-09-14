CABQ invests $300 million in housing assistance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Prices for homes and rentals in the metro have been steadily increasing. Now, the City of Albuquerque is investing nearly $300 million in housing assistance.

"We believe every family here deserves a safe and secure place to call home,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.



The city is investing in four projects. The first is affordable housing. It offers vouchers to tenants, covering up to 70% of their rent. Supportive housing gives homeless community members stable access to shelters and services. These amenities are specifically for New Mexicans experiencing homelessness.



Deputy Director for Family and Community Services, Lisa Huval said to qualify for affordable housing developments, households need to be at or below 80% of the area median income.