CABQ pushes for more park safety and security

At some of the parks there are already more patrols and even security cameras. But come 2022- city officials are hoping for more. $800,000 was approved for park safety measures like lighting- fences and cameras.

“I feel like city parks in general, we need to have safe places for kids to play in so I think this is a positive thing. I think as long as it’s done in a way that is not disruptive to the community around, then it will be really helpful,” said Michael De La O, resident.

On top of that-about $600,000 have been allocated to hire up to 10 more security officers who will be dedicated to patrolling city parks.

