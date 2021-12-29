CABQ pushes for more park safety and security

Diana Castillo
Updated: December 29, 2021 06:55 PM
Created: December 29, 2021 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - For many, parks are a place of gathering. And the City of Albuquerque is working on making them safer.
“I know there's been like numerous incidents that have happened at this park. A lot of stolen cars left around this area. I live just around the corner, we had two cars stolen from our house,” said Garrett Mosely, resident.
At some of the parks there are already more patrols and even security cameras. But come 2022- city officials are hoping for more. $800,000 was approved for park safety measures like lighting- fences and cameras.
“I feel like city parks in general, we need to have safe places for kids to play in so I think this is a positive thing. I think as long as it’s done in a way that is not disruptive to the community around, then it will be really helpful,” said Michael De La O, resident.
On top of that-about $600,000 have been allocated to hire up to 10 more security officers who will be dedicated to patrolling city parks.
For information on City of Albuquerque job openings, visit, http://cabq.gov/jobs.
