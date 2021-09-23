CABQ releases potential lease agreement for New Mexico United stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New details are emerging about the deal that will be made between the City of Albuquerque and New Mexico United owners to lease a new stadium. This is another step to clear a path for the facility, if it is approved by the public in November.

Officials presented a binding letter of intent Thursday, outlining the team's investment and long-term commitment to this project. New Mexico United is committing $32.5 million, in addition to the $50 million bond the city would provide. That includes a $10 million capital investment that the team would make before the city even starts to build – and another $20 million to cover annual rental payments to the city for the next 25 years. That amounts to $800,000 a year.



"Additionally the team has agreed to a $100,000 a year minimum payment for concessions and revenues generated from the facility,” said Lawrence Rael, the chief operations officer for the City of Albuquerque.



New Mexico United Owner and CEO Peter Trevisani said these would be private contributions to the public facility, so taxpayers would be unaffected.