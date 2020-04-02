CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order

Joy Wang
Updated: April 02, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: April 02, 2020 10:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The City of Albuquerque is cracking down on non-essential businesses that are operating illegally.

"We are going to begin citations for them," said Mayor Tim Keller.

Advertisement

During a press conference Thursday, city officials detailed the penalties for violating the governor's order. 

"I want to educate everybody on the severity of what the penalties are for if they are cited," said Deputy Chief of the Fire Marshall's Office Gene Gallegos. "So criminal penalties based off of the order are $100 or up to six months imprisonment. Again we want to take this really serious. This is-- we're trying to protect your families. Our families. And our community, so civil penalties could be up to $5,000 for each situation you are cited for."

The Albuquerque Police Department will be working with New Mexico State Police to make sure non-essential business are following the governor's order.

"The process is if we get a call about a business, first thing we do is our dispatchers will actually call that business and remind them of the governor's order,"Working with a-p-d and state police," said APD Lt. Sean Wallace."If we get a second call on that individual business, then what we will do is we will actually dispatch an officer. The officer will arrive on scene and remind them of the governor's order and they'll take that in the CAD (computer aided dispatch). The third thing we'll do if we get a third and subsequent call about that business is we will send an officer. They will again remind them of the order, they'll write a report on it and it's forwarded to the governor."

Mayor Keller says the city has gotten calls about a few businesses including barber shops, salons, massage parlors and smoke shops.

"A store that sells a few candy bars is not a grocery store," Keller said. "I think we all know the spirit of this but right now we are aware of a few businesses that are trying to get around this closure order by, you know, putting out some snacks on the counter. So we're GIGN to go with the basic definition of a grocery store."

The city has reported more than 70 businesses to State Police.

Read the governor's order which details which businesses are deemed essential
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
Furloughs, freeze in services on the table as NM faces budget shortfall
Furloughs, freeze in services on the table as NM faces budget shortfall
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
Albuquerque’s The Cooperage Restaurant to close for good
More than 150 complaints of price gouging reported to NM attorney general
More than 150 complaints of price gouging reported to NM attorney general
Advertisement


CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
CABQ reports more than 70 businesses to State Police for violating governor's order
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
Possible shooting reported in NW Albuquerque
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
APD's SWAT team arrests murder suspect
Suicide prevention advocates remind people to stay connected during coronavirus crisis
Suicide prevention advocates remind people to stay connected during coronavirus crisis
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403
1 new COVID-19 death reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 403