Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire

Megan Abundis
March 10, 2019 10:11 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Gary Guinn and his wife Jessica have made a life in the Rio Communities, but last week the Ironworks fire burned down their 4-bedroom home.

At least two homes have been destroyed along with at least 7 buildings and 6 recreational vehicles.

However, Morgan Nesslage began working to make sure that the families impacted by the fire would have the resources they need. Her cake shop turned into the Ironworks fire drop-off center. 

"It's exploded, it's the generosity of everyone in the town," she said. It's something the Guinn's are grateful for. 

"It's a relief to know that we are not alone. We are starting over, but we are not starting from scratch because of all the support we have," Jessica said. 

The fire started on private land Thursday. The wind pushed the fire from the west side of the Rio Grande eastward, along Highway 47.

The cause is still under investigation. 

Morgan's cake shop is still taking donations. She says they still need kitchen items. 

The Ironworks fire is now estimated at 139 acres. Firefighters say they expect full containment by mid-week. 

