Cake shop collects donations for families impacted by Ironworks fire

"It's exploded, it's the generosity of everyone in the town," she said. It's something the Guinn's are grateful for.

"It's a relief to know that we are not alone. We are starting over, but we are not starting from scratch because of all the support we have," Jessica said.

The fire started on private land Thursday. The wind pushed the fire from the west side of the Rio Grande eastward, along Highway 47.

The cause is still under investigation.

Morgan's cake shop is still taking donations. She says they still need kitchen items.

The Ironworks fire is now estimated at 139 acres. Firefighters say they expect full containment by mid-week.