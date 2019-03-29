California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque

Duvall said he and his family looked for Shane but had to continue their trip without him.

"My wife has severe anxiety and she's an epileptic, so he's kind of a very...a comfort animal for her," said Duvall, now holding Shane in his arms.

Duvall kept looking for Shane and found a picture of him on Petfinder.com. Turns out, Shane was found wandering in Los Lunas by Valencia County Animal Control.

"He had a dislocated leg and a broken leg. Broken pelvis, so he was pretty injured," said Lap Dog Rescue of New Mexico President, Brian Spence.

Because of his injuries, Spence said Shane faced being euthanized but Lap Dog Rescue took him in.

Spence said he is happy Shane is back with his family, but he could've been found sooner had he been microchipped.

Microchips usually cost less than $50 and last a lifetime. But Spence said owners need to registers the chip with the manufacturer and update information if their address changes.