California man reunited with dog lost in Albuquerque
Casey Torres
March 29, 2019 08:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- A California man has been reunited with his best four-legged friend, Shane, after nearly four months of being apart.
Gary Duvall is the owner of the Chihuahua mix. As we waited for his dog inside Wild Pet Food Plus on Menaul, he said Shane was lost during a trip from California to Arkansas.
When they were loading up the car in Albuquerque, Shane's leash was hanging from out the back door, pulling Shane to the door. Duvall stopped the car and checked on it. When he opened the door, Shane ran out and headed towards the bushes.
Duvall said he and his family looked for Shane but had to continue their trip without him.
"My wife has severe anxiety and she's an epileptic, so he's kind of a very...a comfort animal for her," said Duvall, now holding Shane in his arms.
Duvall kept looking for Shane and found a picture of him on Petfinder.com. Turns out, Shane was found wandering in Los Lunas by Valencia County Animal Control.
"He had a dislocated leg and a broken leg. Broken pelvis, so he was pretty injured," said Lap Dog Rescue of New Mexico President, Brian Spence.
Because of his injuries, Spence said Shane faced being euthanized but Lap Dog Rescue took him in.
Spence said he is happy Shane is back with his family, but he could've been found sooner had he been microchipped.
Microchips usually cost less than $50 and last a lifetime. But Spence said owners need to registers the chip with the manufacturer and update information if their address changes.
