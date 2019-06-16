California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project | KOB 4
California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project

Casey Torres
June 16, 2019 05:07 PM

BELEN, N.M.- A New Mexico family that faced immense tragedy is thanking a high school student for brining them comfort.

Valencia County Sheriff's deputy Damacio Montano was 31-years-old when he was shot and killed in Los Lunas in 2002.

His brother, Eric Montano, a New Mexico State Police officer, was also shot. Eric survived.

“It’s a life-changing experience. Sometimes they happen, and you don’t have control over it sometimes," Eric said.

A few weeks before Father's Day, Montano's family was given a letter that was sent to the Valencia County Sheriff's Office from the student.

In the letter, she said she chose to memorialize Montano with a speech for her criminal justice class. It was a project for National Police Week.

The family wants the student to know how grateful they are for her work.

“It’s awesome. It’s an honor, and I know it’s a lot of hard work when it comes to presenting and talking to fellow peers and doing it in front of them," Eric said.

The family doesn't know why the student chose Montano.

Montano's mother, Tomasa McFadden, has been in touch with the school's principle in hopes of getting in touch with the student.

“I would be so, so grateful if I just give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciate it, what she did for my family," she said. "I wish her the best in all her endeavors and hopefully one day we'll get to meet her."

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: June 16, 2019 05:07 PM
Created: June 16, 2019 04:29 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

