California student honors fallen Valencia County deputy in school project

“It’s a life-changing experience. Sometimes they happen, and you don’t have control over it sometimes," Eric said.

A few weeks before Father's Day, Montano's family was given a letter that was sent to the Valencia County Sheriff's Office from the student.

In the letter, she said she chose to memorialize Montano with a speech for her criminal justice class. It was a project for National Police Week.

The family wants the student to know how grateful they are for her work.

“It’s awesome. It’s an honor, and I know it’s a lot of hard work when it comes to presenting and talking to fellow peers and doing it in front of them," Eric said.

The family doesn't know why the student chose Montano.

Montano's mother, Tomasa McFadden, has been in touch with the school's principle in hopes of getting in touch with the student.

“I would be so, so grateful if I just give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciate it, what she did for my family," she said. "I wish her the best in all her endeavors and hopefully one day we'll get to meet her."