California woman dies in rollover crash east of Albuquerque

The Associated Press
June 24, 2019 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a California woman has died after the car she was driving rolled over east of Albuquerque.

New Mexico State Police has identified the victim as 64-year-old Rosa Alarcon of Van Nuys.

They say a 56-year-old man from Van Nuys was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Police didn't identify the man or say if he was related to Alarcon.

They say the rollover occurred Sunday night on Interstate 40 for unknown reasons and Alarcon was declared dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol wasn't a factor in the accident and seat belts appeared to have been properly used.

The Associated Press


Created: June 24, 2019 04:15 PM

