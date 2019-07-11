Call center working to improve wait time for those calling 242-COPS

In one week, the non-emergency number receives about 11,000 calls, according to Wilson.

The same people who answer the non-emergency calls also answer the 911 calls, about 7,000 of them a week.

Wilson said the emergency calls take priority.

However, she said they are making an effort to improve hold times.

“We are working diligently to improve that and our staffing levels,” Wilson said. “We do want to get those 911 calls and that's our primary focus, it's not that we don't think their calls are important, they are important too."

Wilson said they have 12 vacancies, but it takes six months to train a 911 operator.

Wilson said rush hour and after dinner time are peak hours for operators.