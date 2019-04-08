Callers reporting long wait times on CYFD child abuse hotline

“I call back, current wait time, at that time, was less than ten minutes, almost 50 minutes later I’m still on hold waiting for somebody,” said a person who did not want to be identified.

That means those valuable reports depend, partly, on how much valuable time someone has to sit on the phone and wait.

One person told KOB 4 that they waited on hold for nearly two hours. Another person said they waited more than two hours.

KOB 4 attempted to call the hotline. After waiting for an hour and ten minutes, there was still no answer.

CYFD officials said that they rely on an "SCI system" and "Unfortunately, new CYFD leadership inherited a dysfunctional SCI reporting system. Fixing it is and has been a top priority.”

Officials said the new deputy Secretary, Terry Locke, brings decades of high-level managerial experience with the FAA to CYFD.

“He is now putting that valuable experience to work in revamping and rebuilding SCI. We still have much work to do, but just this week, our average off-peak wait time was reduced from 75 minutes to 20 minutes, and our peak time average from over 120 minutes to 75 minutes. To ensure no calls are missed, Deputy Secretary Locke has instituted a triage system that registers every caller’s name and number," said Kate Girard, CYFD Chief General Counsel.

After speaking with CYFD officials, KOB 4 called the hotline again and waited 20 minutes for someone to answer.