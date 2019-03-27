Cameras installed on school buses in Belen | KOB 4
Cameras installed on school buses in Belen

March 27, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The impacts of distracted driving can be horrific, especially if there are kids involved.

Interim Superintendent of Belen Consolidated Schools, Diane Vallejos, said that’s why they’ve installed cameras on the outside of two of their school buses.

“We transport thousands of kids every day and we want all of them to be able to make it home,” she said.

Vallejos said they’ve had some close calls with drivers going around stopped buses. Now, when the STOP arm goes out, the cameras turn on.

The cameras can catch license plates and vehicle descriptions which could result in fines or citations for drivers who don’t stop for the children.

It’s something Crossing Guard Chris Timm would like to see on Albuquerque Public School buses. He has fun with his job, but takes his students safety very seriously. He said drivers going around the buses is a problem he sees too often.

“My worst fear is I’ll have a student running late and running across the street from one side to the other and the car won’t see them and they’ll hit them,” Timm said.

With kids and grandkids of his own, Timm gets choked up talking about what his students mean to him. To them he’s known as Mr. Hulk. He wears toy Hulk hands to make the kids smile. He also uses them to flag down cars who pass buses and put his students in danger.

“I say be aware you’re supposed to stop when the stop sign is out and flashing so be careful don’t do it again,” Timm said.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools, Johanna King, said they’re not looking at getting any cameras for their buses because the laws are different in Albuquerque. A spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department said they wouldn’t be able to use the camera footage to cite the registered owner.

However, Timm thinks a warning would suffice.

“Even if they can go back and send a warning letter you know we saw you do that be aware and don’t do it again,” he said.

The cameras on Belen’s school buses are part of a pilot program.

Vallejos said they’ll monitor the footage and address issues with driver as they come up over the next couple months and see if it’s effective.

Updated: March 27, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: March 27, 2019 06:05 PM

