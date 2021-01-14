Campaign aims to attract remote workers to Albuquerque

The Associated Press
January 14, 2021
Created: January 14, 2021 07:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's largest city is launching a new marketing campaign to attract remote workers who can do their jobs from anywhere.
Albuquerque's effort also is aimed at getting former residents — so-called boomerangers — to move back as a way to boost the local economy.
City officials announced Wednesday that they're partnering with a local firm to highlight Albuquerque as an ideal place for people seeking a more healthy lifestyle with room to grow.
They're hoping to capitalize on trends that have been accelerated by the pandemic — namely people wanting to move away from large cities.
