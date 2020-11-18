Campaign aims to stop drunk driving during the holidays | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Campaign aims to stop drunk driving during the holidays

Casey Torres
Created: November 18, 2020 01:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Tie one on for safety" is a long-running Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) campaign aimed to put the breaks on drunk driving from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. A red ribbon on a car shows support to end drunk driving. 

So far this year, the preliminary numbers of impaired driving-related deaths are at 74, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation. 

Advertisement

To learn more, watch the video above. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Broken Trail Brewery and Distillery to close for good
Broken Trail Brewery and Distillery to close for good
Gallup McKinley County school teachers say district leadership isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
Gallup McKinley County school teachers say district leadership isn’t doing enough to protect them from COVID-19
Republicans shake up state Senate leadership in New Mexico
Republicans shake up state Senate leadership in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 28 new deaths, 2,112 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor's office says while some stores 'can be open, that doesn't mean they should be'
Governor's office says while some stores 'can be open, that doesn't mean they should be'
Advertisement


Weather

  
Your Weather Forecast
Current Temperatures
Live Interactive Radar
Live Doppler Radar