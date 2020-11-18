Campaign aims to stop drunk driving during the holidays

Casey Torres
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — "Tie one on for safety" is a long-running Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) campaign aimed to put the breaks on drunk driving from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day. A red ribbon on a car shows support to end drunk driving.
So far this year, the preliminary numbers of impaired driving-related deaths are at 74, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation.
