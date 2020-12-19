Can immunocompromised people receive the COVID vaccine? Doctor weighs in

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It will likely take months before a COVID-19 vaccine will become available to the public. Before that happens, health officials are encouraging people who are immunocompromised to check in with their doctor first.
Those who are immunocompromised have weakened immune systems, either from an underlying disease or from a treatment for a disease.
“The guidance from FDA encourages what's called shared decision-making, meaning that patient and health care provider discuss the risks and benefits of getting the vaccine and not getting the vac cine, so that the patient then is fully informed and can make their decision,” said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, Presbyterian Chief Patient Safety Officer.
Women who are nursing or pregnant are also encouraged to speak with their provider before getting the vaccine.
“Some chronic health conditions can also be immuno compromising. In particular, we know that diabetes in its more advanced stages, particularly with chronic kidney disease, can be immunocompromised as well,” said Dr. Salvon-Harman.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials. Dr. Salvon-Harman said it’s important for healthy people to take the vaccine once it becomes widely available.
“The vaccine is not 100% effective. And we know that there are people in the population who will not be able to get the vaccine and so until we have that assurance of a large enough percentage of the population for herd immunity, it really is vitally important that everybody continue with their COVID safe practices, and particularly those who are vaccinated as well not abandon those practices just because they get vaccinated,” he said.
