Can immunocompromised people receive the COVID vaccine? Doctor weighs in

“Some chronic health conditions can also be immuno compromising. In particular, we know that diabetes in its more advanced stages, particularly with chronic kidney disease, can be immunocompromised as well,” said Dr. Salvon-Harman.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been shown to be more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials. Dr. Salvon-Harman said it’s important for healthy people to take the vaccine once it becomes widely available.

“The vaccine is not 100% effective. And we know that there are people in the population who will not be able to get the vaccine and so until we have that assurance of a large enough percentage of the population for herd immunity, it really is vitally important that everybody continue with their COVID safe practices, and particularly those who are vaccinated as well not abandon those practices just because they get vaccinated,” he said.