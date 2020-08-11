Cancellation of fall sports creates more struggle for Lobo fan merch stores | KOB 4
Cancellation of fall sports creates more struggle for Lobo fan merch stores

Ryan Laughlin
Created: August 11, 2020 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With no fall sports planned for the Lobos, owners of Lobo-themed athletic gear stores are left wondering how they’ll survive.

Gwen Gorman, manager of New Mexico Look on Menaul, said they have gear for anything in New Mexico and that sports drove their busiest days.

"Game days and such, this place has been packed,” she said.

These days, the hottest selling items are face masks.

"Tons of masks, of course. Those —we pretty much sell out of on a daily basis,” she said.

On top of the cancellation of fall sports, the economic slowdown from the pandemic has also impacted their business. As a result, New Mexico Look limited their hours of operation.

Gorman said they plan to expand those hours when more students return. Above all, they’re trying to stay optimistic.

"We got to keep moving forward. Take it day by day, but stay positive and hopeful because if you're going to sit there and you're going to complain and worry and stress then it's just going to build and everybody feeds off of that,” Gorman said.


