Cancellation of fall sports creates more struggle for Lobo fan merch stores

"Tons of masks, of course. Those —we pretty much sell out of on a daily basis,” she said.

On top of the cancellation of fall sports, the economic slowdown from the pandemic has also impacted their business. As a result, New Mexico Look limited their hours of operation.

Gorman said they plan to expand those hours when more students return. Above all, they’re trying to stay optimistic.

"We got to keep moving forward. Take it day by day, but stay positive and hopeful because if you're going to sit there and you're going to complain and worry and stress then it's just going to build and everybody feeds off of that,” Gorman said.