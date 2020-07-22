Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death

“We want justice for my sister, so we’re pleased that we’re finally making some headway when it comes to that,” Maestas said.

The family has been very outspoken about wanting Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to start using body cameras.

Recently passed legislation requires all New Mexico law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. BCSO said they would comply with that law by using cell phone cameras instead of traditional lapel cameras.

Lucero’s family, however, said they think that idea is still out of compliance.