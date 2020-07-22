Candlelight vigil commemorates one-year anniversary of Elisha Lucero's death

Tommy Lopez
Created: July 22, 2020 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The family of a woman who was shot and killed by BCSO deputies held a vigil to honor the one year anniversary of her death Wednesday evening.
Around 20 people gathered in the South Valley with balloons and candles to remember the life of Elisha Lucero.
“For us, it’s just coming to remember my sister and show our respects as a family. We’re still a grieving family,” said Elaine Maestas, Lucero’s sister.
The vigil was held on the same day Attorney General Hector Balderas formally requested to take over Elisha’s case from District Attorney Raul Torrez.
“We want justice for my sister, so we’re pleased that we’re finally making some headway when it comes to that,” Maestas said.
The family has been very outspoken about wanting Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to start using body cameras.
Recently passed legislation requires all New Mexico law enforcement officers to wear body cameras. BCSO said they would comply with that law by using cell phone cameras instead of traditional lapel cameras.
Lucero’s family, however, said they think that idea is still out of compliance.
