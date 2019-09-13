Candlelight vigil held for family killed in SW Albuquerque
Megan Abundis
September 13, 2019 10:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A community in southwest Albuquerque came together for a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember a family that was killed by gunfire.
“I just can't believe it,” Lorenzo Ornelas.
Family and friends of 17-year-old Alex Baca said he was shot in the middle of the street, near Bridge and Goff Thursday night.
“He was young, but he'll always lend you a hand,” Ornelas said.
Baca’s grandmother and mother were also killed in the shooting, along with one other person.
Police are still looking for the person or persons who killed the family.
Witnesses said they heard about 14 gunshots before two cars drove away.
Police have not released a description of the vehicles.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: September 13, 2019 10:06 PM
Created: September 13, 2019 09:25 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved