Candlelight vigil held for man killed in car accident
Hawker Vanguard
March 03, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A young life taken from his family was remembered Sunday afternoon.
23-year-old Manuel Coronel was killed last week when he was hit by a car on Coors and Rio Bravo.
Manuel's family remembered his love of bringing people together and putting other people first.
His love of adventure took him from coast to coast - his latest trip took him to New York City where his friends say they had the time of their life.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Created: March 03, 2019 10:31 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved