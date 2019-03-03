Candlelight vigil held for man killed in car accident | KOB 4
Candlelight vigil held for man killed in car accident

March 03, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A young life taken from his family was remembered Sunday afternoon.

23-year-old Manuel Coronel was killed last week when he was hit by a car on Coors and Rio Bravo.

Manuel's family remembered his love of bringing people together and putting other people first.

His love of adventure took him from coast to coast - his latest trip took him to New York City where his friends say they had the time of their life. 

Created: March 03, 2019 10:31 PM

