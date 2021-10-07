Candlelight vigil held for man killed near Old Town | KOB 4
Candlelight vigil held for man killed near Old Town

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2021 10:16 PM
Created: October 07, 2021 08:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friends and family gathered to remember Nelson Gallegos Jr., who was shot and killed Wednesday in an apparent road rage shooting near Old Town.

Gallegos Jr. was a veteran who was active at church and in Albuquerque's lowrider community. This isn't the first time such a tragedy has hit his family.

"My cousin Kyle Martinez was murdered a year ago," said Michelle Martinez, Gallegos Jr.'s sister. "The same thing, someone just came up and shot her 15-year-old son – it's time for the violence to stop."

The family said they will meet outside of the Central Grill Friday to release balloons and remember the man Gallegos Jr. was.


