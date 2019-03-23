Candlelight vigil held for murdered 15-year-old | KOB 4
Candlelight vigil held for murdered 15-year-old

Ryan Laughlin
March 23, 2019 10:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friends and family members came together for a candlelight vigil to remember 15-year-old Evyn Scott.

The vigil was Saturday evening at Chelwood Park.

Scott's mother says Evyn was outgoing, loved art and listening to music.

"I just really want to encourage everybody to hold their kids tight and never let them go if that's possible," she said.

Scott was killed by another teen and left on the side of the road in the East Mountains. 17-year-old Russel Spencer is charged with Scott's murder. Russel's brother, 19-year-old Scott Spencer, is facing kidnapping charges in the case.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: March 23, 2019 10:34 PM
