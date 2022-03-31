CannaBiz: How officers are trained to detect high drivers

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Legal recreational cannabis sales are expected to help New Mexico's economy.
But if the state is taking some lessons from other states that have already gone down this path – expect some legal and law enforcement concerns.
Chris Ramirez: Is it a possibility that we're going to see an increase of people driving under the influence of cannabis?
Officer Tim McCarson: Yes, it is very possible that we can see an uptick.
Right now, the Albuquerque Police Department has about 10 drug recognition experts, but the department is gearing up for legal cannabis sales by offering more training to more officers to spot drugged drivers.
