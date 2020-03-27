Cannon AFB: Airman tested positive for COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 27, 2020 02:02 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 01:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials with Cannon Air Force Base have announced that an airman has tested positive for COVID-19.
The airman recently traveled to the east coast earlier this month and was exposed to someone who had tested positive.
Upon the airman's return, the member contacted Cannon's 24/7 Public Health Hotline (575-784-4926) and was placed in self-isolation at their residence.
Once the member is no longer showing symptoms, they will be re-evaluated for a follow-up test.
