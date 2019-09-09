Capitan's Oso Grill wins Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at State Fair
September 09, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Capitan's Oso Grill beat out nine other restaurants to be crowned the 2019 winner of the State Fair's Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge.
Competitors came from around the state. They included Dairy Bar from Red River, Sparky's Burgers from Hatch, Laguna Burger, the 2016 champion and several others.
Eight judges rated the burgers on the quality of patty, presentation and the excellence of green chile.
This is the second year in a row that Oso Grill has won the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge.
