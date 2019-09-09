Capitan's Oso Grill wins Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at State Fair | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Capitan's Oso Grill wins Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at State Fair

KOB Web Staff
September 09, 2019 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Capitan's Oso Grill beat out nine other restaurants to be crowned the 2019 winner of the State Fair's Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge.

Advertisement

Competitors came from around the state. They included Dairy Bar from Red River, Sparky's Burgers from Hatch, Laguna Burger, the 2016 champion and several others. 

Eight judges rated the burgers on the quality of patty, presentation and the excellence of green chile. 

This is the second year in a row that Oso Grill has won the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 09, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: September 09, 2019 04:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Friends, family mourn 16-year-old who was killed in crash with country music singer
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
Amber Alert: Renezmae Calzada
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
New Mexico Corrections tried to keep damning report secret
Advertisement



FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
FBI: Girl's disappearance went unreported for nearly 10 hours
State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives
State Fair metal detector glitch forces security to rely on alternatives
School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy
School districts grapple with medical marijuana policy
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting at house party
Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour
Residents concerned about peacocks that live along busy detour