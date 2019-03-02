Car crash closes westbound I-40
Christina Rodriguez
March 02, 2019 06:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound I-40 is closed at 4th Street due to a three-vehicle collision. Drivers should avoid the area.
According to police, one person has succumbed to their injuries.
Officers are on scene investigating.
Please avoid the Big-I. Several traffic lanes are shut down because of a three-vehicle accident on westbound I-40 at 4th Street.— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) March 2, 2019
Updated: March 02, 2019 06:04 PM
Created: March 02, 2019 04:30 PM
