Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 24, 2019 01:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Fire Rescue fire engine was hit by a vehicle on eastbound I-40 Tuesday morning.
AFR shared photos on their social media accounts, showing the extensive damage. Officials said no one was seriously hurt, but all firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
AFR asks that drivers pay extra attention to driving safely during the busy holiday season.
This morning on Eastbound I-40, E-14 was stuck from behind by another vehicle. Luckily no one was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle was transported with minor injuries. As a precaution all firefighters will be evaluated for injuries. Please drive safe! @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/RzzGK2zqvU
