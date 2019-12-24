Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40 | KOB 4
Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 24, 2019 01:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque Fire Rescue fire engine was hit by a vehicle on eastbound I-40 Tuesday morning. 

AFR shared photos on their social media accounts, showing the extensive damage. Officials said no one was seriously hurt, but all firefighters were taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

AFR asks that drivers pay extra attention to driving safely during the busy holiday season. 

— Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) December 24, 2019


