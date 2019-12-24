Car crashes into AFR fire engine on I-40

AFR asks that drivers pay extra attention to driving safely during the busy holiday season.

This morning on Eastbound I-40, E-14 was stuck from behind by another vehicle. Luckily no one was seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle was transported with minor injuries. As a precaution all firefighters will be evaluated for injuries. Please drive safe! @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/RzzGK2zqvU