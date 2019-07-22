Car crashes into home, damaging wheelchair ramp for disabled veteran

"This pillar was crashed over and the ramp was bent over and weird, and I just didn't know what to do," he said.

Neighbors said they saw a small white SUV back up and take off down the street – leaving Chandler with a broken fence and a damaged wheelchair ramp. Chandler has muscular dystrophy.

"Well it's the only way I can get in and out of my house, and without it, I don't know what to do," he said.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue did their best to bend the ramp back into shape but there are still some safety concerns.

"I wish whoever did it could see it in the light of day," Chandler said.

If anyone has information about the driver, call police at (505) 242-COPS.

Chandler is hoping for help from homeowner's insurance and the VA.