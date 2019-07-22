Car crashes into home, damaging wheelchair ramp for disabled veteran | KOB 4
Car crashes into home, damaging wheelchair ramp for disabled veteran

Megan Abundis
July 22, 2019 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man who lives in southwest Albuquerque is literally not able to get out of his home after a vehicle crashed into his home.

"I was watching TV in my bed and then I heard a big boom, I thought it was thunder," said Gary Chandler, a disabled Vietnam veteran. 

When he opened the front door at 1 a.m., debris was everywhere. 

"This pillar was crashed over and the ramp was bent over and weird, and I just didn't know what to do," he said. 

Neighbors said they saw a small white SUV back up and take off down the street – leaving Chandler with a broken fence and a damaged wheelchair ramp. Chandler has muscular dystrophy. 

"Well it's the only way I can get in and out of my house, and without it, I don't know what to do," he said. 

Albuquerque Fire Rescue did their best to bend the ramp back into shape but there are still some safety concerns. 

"I wish whoever did it could see it in the light of day," Chandler said. 

If anyone has information about the driver, call police at (505) 242-COPS. 

Chandler is hoping for help from homeowner's insurance and the VA.

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 22, 2019 07:15 PM
Created: July 22, 2019 04:41 PM

