Car crashes into house in NW Albuquerque, killing driver | KOB 4
Car crashes into house in NW Albuquerque, killing driver

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 15, 2020 07:02 AM
Created: May 15, 2020 06:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A car crashed into a house in northwest Albuquerque early Friday morning. Officials with Albuquerque Fire Rescue say the car was on fire when it crashed into the home from the backyard and the driver was found dead when crews arrived. 

The crash happened on the 4800 block of Whisper Wind NW. Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier says all occupants inside the home are OK.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


