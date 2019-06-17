Car crashes into house in SE Albuquerque
KOB Web Staff
June 17, 2019 08:10 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A car crashed into a house in southeast Albuquerque Sunday night.
Witnesses said the vehicle was speeding down Coal before flipping and crashing near Hermosa.
Neighbors said a woman had to be cut out of the car.
People who live in the area said they are tired of the speeding along Coal.
"We cannot continue to allow this speeding to occur in this residential neighborhood," said District 6 Coalition President Gina Naomi Dennis.
The condition of the woman inside the vehicle has not been released. However, neighbors said a dog died in the crash.
