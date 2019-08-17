State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court | KOB 4
State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court

Christina Rodriguez
August 17, 2019 04:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State police arrested Gilberto Durades-Lahera for ramming a car into the front doors of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Saturday afternoon. 

Police said Durades-Lahera also rammed his vehicle through a gate at the New Mexico State Police office on Carlisle. They caught up with him at the courthouse and arrested him. 

Durades-Lahera is facing two counts of criminal damage to property. 

The courthouse was closed at the time of the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

