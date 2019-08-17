State police arrest man who rammed car into front doors of Metro Court
Christina Rodriguez
August 17, 2019 04:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State police arrested Gilberto Durades-Lahera for ramming a car into the front doors of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Saturday afternoon.
Police said Durades-Lahera also rammed his vehicle through a gate at the New Mexico State Police office on Carlisle. They caught up with him at the courthouse and arrested him.
Durades-Lahera is facing two counts of criminal damage to property.
The courthouse was closed at the time of the crash.
