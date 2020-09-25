Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
Updated: September 25, 2020 10:17 PM
Created: September 25, 2020 10:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A car drove into a group of protesters near UNM in Albuquerque Friday night.

No one appeared to be hurt. Police have not said whether the driver was arrested. 

Advertisement

Protesters claim the driver was disparaging them before driving through the crowd. 

"It's sad that we have to come out here and fear for our safety by the citizens of our state. We're supposed to be better than that. We're supposed to be loving one another, and people are out here basically trying to kill people," an organizer of the protest said.  

Following the incident, police set up a perimeter in the area, and protesters sat in the intersection at Central and Yale. 

They said the "sit-in" was being done to show the injustice they encountered Friday night. The crowd began dispersing around 10:30 p.m.

The original point of the protest was for protesters to show their disappointment with a Louisville grand jury's decision to not indict any police officers with charges directly connected to the death of Breonna Taylor. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 263 additional COVID-19 cases
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
BCSO: 16-year-old killed in SW Albuquerque shooting
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
Gov. Lujan Grisham dismisses Public Safety secretary
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
Filmmakers to document history of witchcraft and sorcery in New Mexico
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
President Trump tweets he will be in New Mexico 'soon'
Advertisement


Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque
Interim APD chief details vision for the dept.
Interim APD chief details vision for the dept.
Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property
Albuquerque family feels unsafe with homeless camp in adjacent property
Election officials, major political parties preparing for general election
Election officials, major political parties preparing for general election
Governor working with UNM, Mountain West to proceed with fall football season
Governor working with UNM, Mountain West to proceed with fall football season