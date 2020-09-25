Car drives into crowd of protesters in Albuquerque

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A car drove into a group of protesters near UNM in Albuquerque Friday night.
No one appeared to be hurt. Police have not said whether the driver was arrested.
Protesters claim the driver was disparaging them before driving through the crowd.
"It's sad that we have to come out here and fear for our safety by the citizens of our state. We're supposed to be better than that. We're supposed to be loving one another, and people are out here basically trying to kill people," an organizer of the protest said.
Following the incident, police set up a perimeter in the area, and protesters sat in the intersection at Central and Yale.
They said the "sit-in" was being done to show the injustice they encountered Friday night. The crowd began dispersing around 10:30 p.m.
The original point of the protest was for protesters to show their disappointment with a Louisville grand jury's decision to not indict any police officers with charges directly connected to the death of Breonna Taylor.
