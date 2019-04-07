Car on fire in arroyo after crash in NE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
April 07, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are on the scene of a fiery crash in northeast Albuquerque.
Westbound Montgomery is shut down at Carlisle because of a rollover accident.
Police say the people inside the vehicle were ejected and the car is on fire in an arroyo.
The condition of the people involved is unknown at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area.
