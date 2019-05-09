Car plows into house in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Car plows into house in NE Albuquerque

May 09, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A car plowed into a house in northeast Albuquerque, near Eubank and Indian School.

"It was a real loud crash, like something you hear in the movies," said neighbor Divias McCabe.

The man who was behind the wheel survived, and thankfully no one was inside the house. 

"I got my mom and my brother and me, ran over there to make sure everyone was OK," McCabe said. 

The concerned neighbors realized the driver kept changing their story. 

"At first he was saying there was two drivers and he was the passenger," McCabe said. "Then the story changed to say there was a kid in the road, then that story changed saying he was asleep." 

It is unclear if Albuquerque police arrested the driver but McCabe is worried this could happen again. 

Updated: May 09, 2019 10:28 PM
Created: May 09, 2019 08:55 PM

