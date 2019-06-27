Car sales tax goes up July 1

Henson said anyone who buys a car in New Mexico will pay the tax when they register the vehicle.

For a $40,000 car, the buyer would pay $1,200 at 3%. Starting in July, they will pay $1,600 at 4%.

New Mexico still has a lower sales tax on cars than its southwestern neighbors.

"As it is right now, we have car buyers that come into New Mexico to buy," Henson said. "We don't want people in New Mexico going out-of-state to buy."

Henson doesn't foresee major impacts on dealers. Instead, the greater impact may be on lower-income households.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2017, one in five New Mexicans were living in poverty.

"I believe the biggest impact on this will be the lower-priced vehicles," Henson said.

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department said the tax hike will generate an additional $52 million annually.

Most of that money will go to the general fund.

However, before 2021, 25% of it will go to building infrastructure near the oil fields in southeast New Mexico.