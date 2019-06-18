Car stolen from Senior Games athlete

Benson came to Albuquerque from Alabama to play softball. When her rental car vanished, so did her cleats, softball bag and glove.

"I had to replace all that because I had to play for the next two days," she said.

Benson called the Albuquerque Police Department and said the cops went above and beyond, connecting her with Valerie Jameson.

Jameson is the founder of Stand True for Blue, a nonprofit group that supports law enforcement.

"There's a lot of things that are wrong in our community, but when we step up and do it together and we do it out of love, then good comes from that," Jameson said.

Jameson gave Benson a call.

"And I basically told her, I need prayer. Just pray for us," Benson said.

Jameson prayed with her.

"Just because our car was taken, it could happen anyplace, anywhere, anytime," Benson said. "That could not sway us away from this great city."

The latest numbers from APD show that auto theft has gone down 53% in the past two years.