Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino

Garcia says security footage shows the valet ticket falling out of her pocket and a man picking it up. Her vehicle was then given to the man about 10 minutes later.

Garcia has been sick for nearly a decade and she's on a fixed income. She's been fighting a rare autoimmune disorder, fibromyalgia and spinal arthritis. She parked in valet because she couldn't walk that far.

She said she feels violated. Her house keys were also on the keychain and she had personal documents inside the car, too.

Isleta Casino and the police department acknowledge the mistake and theft but did not comment on the case further.