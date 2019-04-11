Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino | KOB 4
Car stolen out of valet parking at Isleta Casino

Megan Abundis
April 11, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Deborah Garcia went out with her family to Isleta Casino. Just a few hours later, she was ready to go home but her car was nowhere to be found.

"I was shaking," Garcia said. "To me, the value of my car is priceless because every day it got me to where I needed to go."

When she first arrived, she drove to the valet and handed over the keys to her '99 Ford Taurus. 

Garcia says security footage shows the valet ticket falling out of her pocket and a man picking it up. Her vehicle was then given to the man about 10 minutes later.

Garcia has been sick for nearly a decade and she's on a fixed income. She's been fighting a rare autoimmune disorder, fibromyalgia and spinal arthritis. She parked in valet because she couldn't walk that far.

She said she feels violated. Her house keys were also on the keychain and she had personal documents inside the car, too.

Isleta Casino and the police department acknowledge the mistake and theft but did not comment on the case further.

Updated: April 11, 2019
Created: April 11, 2019

