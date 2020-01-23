Car thief to be held in jail pending trial

KOB 4 learned Howard is also due in a Cibola County court for a competency hearing Friday. The hearing stems from another alleged auto theft that turned into a police chase in 2016.

Howard’s competency comes up frequently, especially after a man caught him trying to steal his car in 2015, and shot him in the head.

The head injury is also at the center of an ongoing lawsuit against the City of Albuquerque.

He is accusing Albuquerque police officers of beating him despite knowing about his 2015 head injury.

“The way that he, himself, got shot in the head is while trying to steal a car,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors made that point this week, trying to convince Judge Charles Brown that Howard should stay locked up pending trial.

The judge agreed to the motion.

“I have no reason to believe he would comply with any orders of the court," Brown said.