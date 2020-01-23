Car thief to be held in jail pending trial | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Senate Impeachment Trial of President Trump
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Car thief to be held in jail pending trial

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 23, 2020 06:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A notorious car thief, arrested dozens of times, will remain in jail pending trial.

Majestic Howard appeared in court Thursday for an auto theft incident that turned into a standoff with police.

Advertisement

Prosecutors spent more than fifteen minutes in court reading off his criminal history.

“It is seven pages long,” the prosecutor said. “He is only 31 years old, so that is quite an accomplishment."

KOB 4 learned Howard is also due in a Cibola County court for a competency hearing Friday. The hearing stems from another alleged auto theft that turned into a police chase in 2016.

Howard’s competency comes up frequently, especially after a man caught him trying to steal his car in 2015, and shot him in the head.

The head injury is also at the center of an ongoing lawsuit against the City of Albuquerque.

He is accusing Albuquerque police officers of beating him despite knowing about his 2015 head injury.

“The way that he, himself, got shot in the head is while trying to steal a car,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors made that point this week, trying to convince Judge Charles Brown that Howard should stay locked up pending trial.

The judge agreed to the motion.

“I have no reason to believe he would comply with any orders of the court," Brown said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Actor Penn Badgley gets personal while in New Mexico
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman
AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill
AFR responds to early morning fire in Nob Hill
How to report potholes to the city and file a claim for damages
How to report potholes to the city and file a claim for damages
Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash
Community says final goodbyes to teenage brothers killed in crash
Advertisement


Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Jeep that father, daughter fixed up together stolen in downtown Albuquerque
Car thief to be held in jail pending trial
Car thief to be held in jail pending trial
Proposed bill would force sex offenders from other states register in NM
Proposed bill would force sex offenders from other states register in NM
UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech
UNM president outlines vision in State of the University speech
Short-term rental operators could face licensing fee in Albuquerque
Short-term rental operators could face licensing fee in Albuquerque