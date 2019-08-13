Car wash murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Car wash murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque

Jerred Holguin | 

Joshua Panas
August 13, 2019 09:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a car wash in Albuquerque in July was arrested.

Police took Jerred Holguin into custody Monday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, Holguin was driving wrecklessly near Atrisco and Central before pulling in to the Walgreens parking lot at Central and Rio Grande.

The complaint says Holguin and two other people robbed the Walgreens. Officers immediately arrested the two other people, but Holguin ran across Rio Grande before giving himself up, according to the complaint.

Holguin is accused of killing Mathew Shaw after getting into a verbal altercation at a car wash on San Mateo and Marble.

Updated: August 13, 2019 09:36 AM
Created: August 13, 2019 09:32 AM

