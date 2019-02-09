Careers available at the Metro Detention Center

The schedules at MDC are flexible, there's a chance for the county to help pay for school, and there are ways to move up the ladder.

MDC teamed up with several agencies for a hiring fair Feb. 9.

"It really is a safe environment, which people don't think a lot of times," said Candace Hopkins, spokesperson for MDC. "We actually look for all kinds of people, including women. We have a lot of female correctional officers that are great, and the reason they're so successful is because they're great communicators."

Interested applicants can start as early as 18 years old, after high school. MDC employees can get a pension and retire after 25 years.

The academy takes 10 weeks to complete.

"You can start working at MDC right away even if your academy is 30 days out. If you make it through the HR process you can actually start right away at the starting pay," Hopkins said.

There are also administrative positions to get people familiar with the facility.

