Carjacking suspect shoots at officers in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police are investigating after a carjacking suspect shot at officers in northeast Albuquerque Wednesday evening.
Officials said officers were dispatched around 6:29 p.m. to Calle Olas Atlos NE in reference to an individual being carjacked at gunpoint.
After locating the vehicle, police said the suspect fled from officers to the near Eubank Boulevard and Spain Road NE.
APD said the suspect then fled on foot, ignoring commands to stop, and shots were fired.
In a tweet, Albuquerque police said no officers were injured during the incident.
