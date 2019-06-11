Teen to be sentenced as an adult in drive-by shooting death
Marian Camacho
June 11, 2019 12:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque teenager will be sentenced as an adult in the drive-by shooting death of 18-year-old Aliyah Garcia. It happened outside of Garcia's home on Atrisco near Arenal back in May 2016.
Carlos Alires was just 15 at the time of the shooting.
Alires pleaded guilty to second degree murder and faced a judge Tuesday for his amenability hearing. The judge ruled Alires is not amenable to treatment and will be sentenced as an adult for his role in the shooting.
He faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for August.
Alires' brother, Cisco Alires pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, he violated his probation a few weeks ago after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.
He is currently on the run and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Officials with the District Attorney's Office say there were three other people in the car at the time of the shooting. Patrick Zamora and Joseph Sanchez were both sentenced to 16 years in prison. Marisa Sepulveda was sentenced to 12 years.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: June 11, 2019 12:16 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved