Teen to be sentenced as an adult in drive-by shooting death

He faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing is set for August.

Alires' brother, Cisco Alires pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, he violated his probation a few weeks ago after cutting off his GPS ankle monitor.

He is currently on the run and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officials with the District Attorney's Office say there were three other people in the car at the time of the shooting. Patrick Zamora and Joseph Sanchez were both sentenced to 16 years in prison. Marisa Sepulveda was sentenced to 12 years.