Carpenters union helps renovate safe place for women

Patrick Hayes

May 18, 2019 09:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the local carpenters union spent Saturday afternoon renovating an old salon that will be turned into a safe place for women living on the streets.



Matthew Suarez with Carpenters Local 1319 told KOB 4 the group likes giving back.



"It's a feeling you can't describe,” he said. “It's one of those things that feels me with the energy to go back and do it again."



Once the project is completed, the group Street Safe New Mexico will use the facility to connect women with local resources.



Currently, the group hosts outreach events to make sure women living on the streets can survive.



"The goal is just to meet them where they are – go out on the street and bring them survival supplies they need – pads, tampons, clothing, things like that,” said Street Safe Executive Director Christine Barber.



When the salon is finished, it will give women living on the streets in the International District a place to use the bathroom, get coffee or get help.



"We have to find a way to give back especially in this part of the city where it needs a little bit more TLC at times,” said Suarez.



"If they want out of the life – if they just want options, we'll be here. We can answer those questions for them,” added Barber.



Organizers say they still need to install a bathroom and finish the renovations before the group opens its doors.



They hope to have the old salon up and running by the end of the year.