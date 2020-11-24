Cars line up for food being distributed by Roadrunner Food Bank

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hundreds of people lined up in vehicles Tuesday to pick up food from the Roadrunner Food Bank.
Organizers said the line began forming at 3 a.m.
"When I arrived this morning I was humbled, very humbled by what I saw," said Sonya Warwick, spokesperson for the food bank. "There’s no other word. To see this many people at a distribution like this, I think it goes to the level and shows the level of need that people have right now.
This contactless, drive-thru distribution site opened up near UNM at the beginning of the pandemic.
Volunteers usually serve around 450 households. On Tuesday, they helped around 1,500 families.
"We decided to expand that to an increased number because we know that as people are experiencing recent layoffs and obviously with the holiday approaching that we expected more people to need help," Warwick said.
