Casa Esperanza opening its doors after storm damage

She said the flooring has been fixed. The center has new kitchens, dining tables and a dining room.

Mattresses for every single room were donated by Tempur-Pedic.

Gray said the re-opening only became possible because of the community’s help.

“Our family is gonna be whole again. We’re gonna have families fill up the rooms, and we’re gonna be able to help support those families and give them hope again on their healing journey. That’s what we do all the time,” said Gray.

About six families will return on Tuesday. Gray said more families will follow in the coming weeks.