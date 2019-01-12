Casa Esperanza opening its doors after storm damage | KOB 4
Casa Esperanza opening its doors after storm damage

Casey Torres
January 12, 2019 07:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— About 30 families facing cancer and other serious medical conditions were displaced last summer. It’s been nearly six months, and Casa Esperanza will soon open its doors. 

Casa Esperanza, a non-profit center in Northeast Albuquerque, had damaged roofs from hail and flooding from heavy rains.

Now almost six months later, Chrisann Gray, the executive director, said the center is better than ever.

She said the flooring has been fixed. The center has new kitchens, dining tables and a dining room.

Mattresses for every single room were donated by Tempur-Pedic.

Gray said the re-opening only became possible because of the community’s help.

“Our family is gonna be whole again. We’re gonna have families fill up the rooms, and we’re gonna be able to help support those families and give them hope again on their healing journey. That’s what we do all the time,” said Gray.

About six families will return on Tuesday. Gray said more families will follow in the coming weeks.

