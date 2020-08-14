Case against man who shot protester will head to trial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 05:27 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 05:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The case against the man who shot a protester near the Juan de Oñate statue will go to trial.
The judge presiding over the preliminary hearing found there is probable cause in the cast against Steven Baca.
He is accused of shooting Scott Williams in June as protesters tried to tear down the Oñate statue near Old Town.
Williams testified at the hearing on Thursday. He said that he was trying to disarm Baca at the time of the shooting.
Baca faces numerous charges including great bodily harm.
During the two-day hearing, APD detective Kelsey Lueckenhoff testified.
"After interviews, and through the investigation, it was determined though the criminal complaint the actions of Mr. Williams did not warrant the actions of Mr. Baca, so Williams was not arrested," she said.
The defense argues that Baca did not intend to harm anyone. Baca claims he was defending himself from an attack.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company