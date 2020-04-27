Cases rise to 1,716 on Navajo Nation, 59 total reported deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Nation has reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. According to the Navajo Department of Health, there are a total of 1,716 cases of COVID-19 with 59 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed cases include 656 cases in New Mexico:
The Navajo Police Department continues to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with the weekend and nightly curfews on the Navajo Nation.
"Now is not the time to let our guard down," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "Let's keep fighting COVID-19 together."
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
